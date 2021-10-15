SCOTT H. JOHNSON, 78, of Dunbar passed away surrounded by his family on October 12, 2021 at Hospice House at CAMC.
He was a friend of Bill W. for 40 years.
He was born on January 18, 1943 in Widen later moving to Sharon. He attended East Bank High School, joining the United States Navy at the age of 17. He married his wife of 55 years after a nine day courtship in 1964. Scott retired in 1998 from the Army Corps of Engineers as Marmet Lock Master.
He was active with the Serenity Club in Dunbar for many years; serving at various times as Treasurer, Vice President and President. He was also a founding member of the Dunbar Athletic Boosters.
Scott loved spending time with his grandchildren, watching WVU Mountaineer football and telling stories of his wild and wooly youth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Anna Myrtle; his wife of 55 years, Nancy (Hill); and siblings, Harold, David, James "J.E.", Michael and Marquita.
Scott is survived by his son, Scotty (Melissa); grandchildren, Dice and Adair; sisters, Sue Loudermilk, Nancy O'Neal, Diana (John) Pottorff, and Judy Johnson; special cousin, Janice Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, October 16 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Tim Rutherford officiating.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Scott's life.