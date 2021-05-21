Thank you for Reading.

SCOTT MAYNARD passed away peacefully May 19, 2021. In honor of Scott's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no funeral service at this time. A celebration of life dinner and gospel sing is being planned; with date and venue to be determined. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you