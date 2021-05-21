SCOTT MAYNARD passed away peacefully May 19, 2021. In honor of Scott's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no funeral service at this time. A celebration of life dinner and gospel sing is being planned; with date and venue to be determined. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.