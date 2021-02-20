SCOTTIE PAUL MCGRAW, 73, departed this life on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 22, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
