SCOTTY ISON, 66, of Madison, W.Va., died July 4, 2020, of cancer.
Family, friends, and neighbors knew him to be a generous, kind and honorable man. He was a loving and protective father and a faithful and kind husband of 45 years.
Scotty graduated from West Virginia Institute of Technology with an A.S. in Mining Engineering Technology and a B.S. in Business Administration. He retired from Omar Mining, Madison, W.Va., and later from P & A Engineering as the office manager at Alum Creek, W.Va.
He maintained his sense of humor and positive attitude. He struggled to maintain his unique ability to evaluate situations and devise solutions.
He enjoyed driving sports cars. He was a gifted photographer. Scotty was a science fiction movie fan -- especially Star Trek and Star Wars. At the end of his life, he wanted his friends to know that the real Force was with him -- he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. It gave him peace.
Scotty was preceded in death by his father, Karu Ison of Madison, W.Va., formerly of Whitesburg, Ky.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Ison; daughter, Wendy Ison (fianc Edward Fletcher); mother, Mildred Ison of Madison; brother-in-law, Tom Carroll (wife Jeannie); and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. We will all miss his infectious laughter and mischievous twinkle in his warm brown eyes.
Many thanks to our wonderful neighbors who were so kind as Scotty became so weak and confused, and to the staff of CAMC Hospital Divisions at General, Memorial, Teays Valley, The Cancer Center, and Hubbard Hospice House.
Scotty requested no funeral so that the people that he loved would not be unnecessarily exposed to the pandemic.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.