SCYLETHA PEARL LOVEJOY entered peacefully into the Kingdom of Heaven into the loving arms of Jesus surrounded by her family on May 7th, 2021.
Pearl, 93, of Ghent, West Virginia was born in Logan, West Virginia on November 8th, 1927. The youngest of 13 siblings, she was raised and educated in the Hamlin area of Lincoln County, West Virginia. As a loving Mother to her family and the neighborhood children, she pleasantly lived most of her life in Nitro (Cross Lanes), West Virginia.
She was employed by HECKS as lead cashier for over 30 years and later enjoyed pursuing her passion in the Fashion Industry by working for Watsons Department Store as a seamstress and cashier.
She is preceded in death by her husband Lester W. Lovejoy and her daughter Patricia Ann Lovejoy Martin. She is survived by her son Larry A. Lovejoy and his wife Mary Ann of Ghent, West Virginia. She is also survived by her brother Robert Adkins of Huntington, WV. She has three granddaughters Amanda Thomas of Alderson, WV, Kathleen Hiatt of Waxhaw, NC and Kari Barnett of Nitro, WV.
She is also survived by 4 great grandchildren Jacob, Nicholas, and Virginia (Ginni) Pearl of Alderson, West Virginia and Kendal of Waxhaw, NC.
Due to Covid restrictions Funeral services will respectively be private and for family members only; those wishing to honor her life can please donate in her name to:
Hospice of Southern West Virginia PO Box 1472 Beckley, West Virginia 25802-1472
Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens overseeing Funeral arrangements.