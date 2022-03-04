SEAN ETHELBERT SCOTT, 47, of Charleston, died Monday, February 14, 2022.
Born August 14, 1974 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, he was the son of Drema Schoolfield Scott of Charleston and the late Ethelbert Scott Jr.
Sean was educated in the Kanawha County School System where he attended Capital High School and graduated in 1992. After graduating, he joined the United States Army Reserve, then attended Marshall University. Sean was employed by American Electric Power for twenty years as a call center representative, customer service trainer and manager, recently earning a honorary Twenty-year Certificate of Recognition for his service.
Sean had a love and passion for children and sports. He was a dedicated coach for the Midwestern Big Blues and the Westside Youth League. He enjoyed being a Mentor and wanted everyone to succeed.
In addition to his mother, left to celebrate his life and continue his legacy are his son, Kaiden Scott (his mom, Autumn Turley) of Charleston; sister, Melody Scott of Charleston; godson, Trayce Chaffins of Deltona, FL; fianc , Tashana Jenkins and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022 at Heart of God Ministries 1703 S. Kanawha St. Beckley with Elder Christopher Henry officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Beckley.
Friends, while wearing masks and observing social distancing, may view and visit with the family one hour prior to the funeral service.