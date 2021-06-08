SEAN PATRICK MCGINLEY, 55, of Charleston passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, at First Presbyterian Church, Charleston with visitation one hour prior to the service. A full obituary will be forthcoming. Arrangements in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.
