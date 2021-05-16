SEAN T. CARROLL passed away at 10:58 a.m. Friday, May 7th, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Loving father to Tabytha Griffin, Madison Carroll, Abigail Carroll. Great husband to Kari Carroll. Brother to Tasha Fisher, Andrew Carroll. Leaving behind brother in-law Bobby Fisher, niece Zoe Fisher, nephew Nolan Fisher. Son of Rory Carroll and Vicky Bostic, stepmother Anna Boone. Preceded in death by grandparents Arlie Carroll and Jeanetta Carroll. Will be deeply missed.
Memorial service will be at the Glasgow Senior Center, 103 5th Avenue, Glasgow, Wednesday May 19th from 5 to 7 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Carroll family.