SELENA CABBELL, 89, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in New York City.
Selena was born in Virginia to Salea and Mamie Brown on November 6, 1930. She went to school at West Virginia State College. Upon graduation, she worked as a teacher for the West Virginia Public School System until she retired. Selena was married to Thomas Cabbell. Prior to moving to New York to be with her children, Selena was an active member of the Episcopal Church.
Selena was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Cabbell, and her son, Curtis Cabbell.
Selena is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Vanacore (married to Doug Vanacore) and Anita Deonarine (married to Kenneth Deonarine); her daughter-in-law, Ava Cabbell; her grandchildren, Heather Cabbell and Kenneth Adonis Deonarine; and her great - grandchildren, Hayley and Thomas Cabbell.
Honoring her request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Selena will be cremated and her remains will be interred at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, alongside her late husband, Thomas Cabbell.