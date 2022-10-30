Thank you for Reading.

Selva 'Jean' (Gibson) Payne
SELVA 'JEAN' (GIBSON) PAYNE, 82, of Norton, Ohio, formerly of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Webster County, W.V., passed away peacefully with her children on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at home.

Born on March, 9, 1940, in Marlinton, she was the daughter of Jack B. Gibson and Margaret S. Shinnaberry and sister of Bill Gibson.

