SENATE PARSONS, JR., 71, of Wallback, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at home, after an extended illness.
He was born May 2, 1951 at Oceana, Wyoming County, the son of the late Senate and Wanda Carr Parsons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruby Leatherwood and Brenda Carper.
Junior was a retired road construction employee and a member of the United Steel Workers Union, Local 14614, Charleston.
His pastimes included camping and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Cottrell Parsons, whom he married October 16, 1971; children, Stacie (Ed) Hawkins of Amma and Scotty (Meredith) Parsons of Wallback; three grandchildren, Bridget McLaughlin, Ashton (Tate) McLaughlin and McKynnah Parsons; two great grandchildren, Lincoln Gross and Gavin Gross; brothers, Jackie Parsons of Wallback and Mike Parsons of Matthews, N.C.; sisters, Chloe Drake of Brewster, Ohio, Deloris Wright of Oklahoma, Judy Greathouse of Spencer and Karen McCune of Maryland.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Rev. Wayne Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel Point Cemetery, Newton.
The visitation will be one hour before the service.