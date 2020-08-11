SERGIO MICHELE SOUTHALL, of Charleston, passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2020. He was born on April 9, 1986, in Charleston, WV, to Christine Gillispie and Michael Southall.
Sergio was preceded in death by his father Michael Southall. He is survived by his mother, Christine Gillispie, his sister, Simona Southall, his nephew, Luca Brockman, and his grandmother, Marlene Greene. He also left behind a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins.
To those who knew Sergio, knew that he loved life, almost as much as he loved himself and his looks. He always knew how to make someone laugh and always brightened a room with his beautiful smile.
We will love you always, Sergio.
"He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever." Revelation 21:4
There will be no services at this time.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com