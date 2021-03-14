SEVLYN CAPLAN MASINTER (SEVY), 92, of Charleston passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Tuesday March 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Allan H. Masinter and her parents Dave and Faye Caplan of Morgantown. She was born on June 20,1928 and raised in Morgantown where she lived until she met Allan while both were students at WVU.
They made their home in Charleston where they were members of B'nai Jacob Synagogue. She was past president of the Ladies Auxiliary and Hadassah.
Sevy was an avid tennis player, talented knitter and her multitude of handmade needlepoint pillows were works of art.
She was devoted to her children and grandchildren for whom she loved to bake and cook. Her cheesecake, brownies and birthday cakes were legendary along with too many other special dishes to mention.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving children Debbie, Randy (Teresa), and Stefanie (Doug), her grandchildren Danielle, David Zachary (Courtney), Allasyn and Nate and her four great grandchildren. As well as many of her extended family who meant the world to her.
Special thanks to Crystal, Sada, and Destiny for their loving care.
A private graveside service was held on Thursday March 11, 2021 where she was laid to rest at the B'nai Jacob Eternal Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to B'nai Jacob Synagogue.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com