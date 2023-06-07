Thank you for Reading.

Sgt. Cory S. Maynard
SGT. CORY S. MAYNARD, 37, of Charleston, WV, formerly of Turkey Creek, KY, departed this life on Friday, June 2, 2023.

He was born July 22, 1985, at South Williamson, KY, the son of Steven Walter Maynard and Leslie Cather Maynard.

