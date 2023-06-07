SGT. CORY S. MAYNARD, 37, of Charleston, WV, formerly of Turkey Creek, KY, departed this life on Friday, June 2, 2023.
He was born July 22, 1985, at South Williamson, KY, the son of Steven Walter Maynard and Leslie Cather Maynard.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Billie Owens, Juanita and Lester Cather, and Janice and Walter Maynard; and one aunt, Ethel Jo Cather.
Sgt. Maynard served 15 years with the West Virginia State Police. He began working at an early age at Food City, with his wife, Rachel, where he formed many relationships that lasted his lifetime. He was a proud patriot of "Merica" and an avid fan of baseball, especially the Baltimore Orioles, and he loved traveling to Ireland and listening to jazz music. In 2015, Sgt. Maynard was awarded the Lifesaving Award for saving a pursuit suspect's life in January 2014. He was notorious for taking care of his great hair and making sure it was perfect. Cory was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, and he will long be remembered for his dedication and loyalty to those he loved and served, and for his generous heart, always lending a helping hand.
Those left to cherish his memory, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Rachel Maynard; his two children, Zoe Aislinn and Finnegan Cory Maynard; two sisters, Patricia (Cole) Bennett and Sara Maynard (Ian Putnam); his nieces and nephews, Piper and Landon Bennett, Logan and Merritt Duncan, and Graham Putnam; his parents-in-law, Gary and Gina Duncan; and one brother-in-law, Richard (Sarah) Duncan. Additionally, Sgt. Maynard leaves behind his West Virginia State Police family, his fellow law enforcement family, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, along with a host of extended family and countless friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Mingo Central High School at Delbarton, WV, with Major Jim Mitchell officiating.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mingo Central High School at Delbarton, WV.
Pallbearers will be Damien Hart-Shepherd University PD, Tyler Hannon-WVSP, Jim Hannon-Retired OH Highway Patrol, Jonathan Ziegler-WVSP, Thomas Boggs-WVSP, and Kyle Johnson-WVSP.
The procession route to honor the life of Sgt. Cory S. Maynard will proceed from Mingo Central High School onto King Coal Highway, continuing onto Route 65, continuing onto Route 52, continuing onto 119 North to Chapmanville, WV.
As per his final wishes, Cory was a tissue donor, and his giving heart and spirit will live on in the lives of those who are the recipients of his gift of life. Also, in honoring his wishes, his remains will be cremated following the services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV.