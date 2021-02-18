Sgt Francis Milton McBride

SGT. FIRST CLASS, FRANCIS "FRANK" MILTON McBRIDE U.S. Army, Retired, 72, of Clendenin passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, WV.
He was born in Charleston to the late Raymond Leslie and Vera Beatrice Harrah McBride. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Rev. Darrell McBride.
Frank was retired from the U S Army, Special Forces with 20 years of service having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Keystone Apostolic Church, Charleston.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Misty McBride Young (Christopher) of Monroe, GA., Christy McBride Cox (Mercer) of Madison, GA., Paul McBride (Paula) and Jason Frank McBride (Jennifer) both of Winder, GA., brother, Raymond McBride of Cross Lanes and also surviving are 11 grandchildren.
The family has asked that you wear a mask and that social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral service at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
You may visit Frank's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
