Sgt. Nathan William Samples
SGT. NATHAN WILLIAM SAMPLES, 46 of Hurricane, West Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington.
He was born Sept 10, 1976, to parents James Stephen Samples (Steve) and Patsy Womack Samples. He was a WV State Trooper for over 18 years. Nathan enjoyed woodworking, making furniture, softball and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the West Virginia Troopers Association, WV State Police Motor Unit, member of the Iron Pigs Motorcycle Club, member of the Putnam Lodge #139 and member of Christ Temple Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents JC and Marilyn Samples, Bill and Blanche Womack and good friend Joe Whitman.
Nathan is survived by his wife Amy, parents James Stephen Samples (Steve) and Patsy Womack Samples, children Morgan Warner, Josh (Emily) Warner, Luke and Eli Samples all of Hurricane, grandchildren Bryce and Brock Warner and Isla Balbuena. Also surviving him are siblings Jennifer Adkins, Jamie (Dawn) Samples, Natalie (Billy) Gritt, Crystal (James) Atkins, Travis Samples and a host of nieces and nephews that looked up to him.
Funeral services were held February 15, 2023, at Christ Temple with Pastor Chuck Lawrence officiating. A burial followed at Ridgelawn Memorial Park with WV State Police honors. Special thank you to Cleveland Clinic, Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice, the WV brotherhood/sisterhood of WV State Troopers, Christ Temple Choir and family and friends that stood by him until the end.
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."
2 Timothy 4:7
