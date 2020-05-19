Sgt. Richard Allen Settle

SGT. (RET.) RICHARD ALLEN SETTLE, 82, of Robson, WV went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his residence. Services are private. Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com

Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Beckwith, Linda - 1:30 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Eckenrode, Betty - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Green, Lonnie A., Jr. - 2 p.m., Big Run Cemetery, Diana.

Richards, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Ward Cemetery, Ward.

Wilson, Deborah - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Wiseman, Ruby - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.