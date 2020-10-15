SHANE DEE MEADOWS 39, of Chesapeake passed away October 12, 2020.
He was a construction worker, loved music, never knew a stranger and was a free spirit.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Romie Jordan, James Daugherty, Joe Lee Meadows and Bernice Meadows.
Surviving are his wife Malena Meadows; daughters who he loved dearly, McKinsey Meadows of Cheylan, Emily Meadows of Diamond; father, Dilford Meadows of Chesapeake; mother, Tina Meadows and her fianc , James Harmon, of Diamond; brother, Eric Meadows of Chesapeake; sisters, Natasha Kyer (Tiffany) of Texas, Danielle Meadows (Blake Mays) of Cross Lanes; grandmother, Norma Daugherty of Kanawha City; aunts, Rona Jordan, Polly Meadows uncle, Joe Meadows nieces, Jailyn and Cailyn Meadows, Gracie Mays; nephew, Brayden Hunter; and a host of friends.
Private family funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 16, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Pastor David Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Meadows Family Cemetery, Hernshaw. A walk-through visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
