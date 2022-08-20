Shane Edward Truslow Aug 20, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHANE EDWARD TRUSLOW, 59, of Beckley died August 18, 2022. Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cross Lanes Wv Funeral Home Shane Edward Truslow Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Robert "Bob" Crockett Benny Thomas McNeeley Sr. William David Jenkins Blank Norman Richard Winters Jr. Roger Moss Olive Lee Withrow Blank Stephen Haynes Blank Roger Lee Moss Blank James Robert Lowery Blank Roberta Gay Thornton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 20, 2022 Daily Mail WV Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy Charleston Ballet dancers, instructors limbering up for 67th performance season Kim Pauley's Charleston Ballet footprint