SHANE M. BUSH, 26, of Cabin Creek, WV passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2022. Shane was born August 21, 1996, to George and Kimberly Bush.
He graduated from Riverside High School in 2015 and worked as a coal miner at Speed Mining, Inc. in Dawes. Shane was the life of the party and had a smile that would light up the entire room. He had a very outgoing personality and never met a stranger. His hard work never went unnoticed. He provided endlessly for him and his wife. Shane loved his wife, family, and friends wholeheartedly. He also shared a love for hunting and being in the woods with his Uncle Bill Lee.
He is survived by his wife, Katlyn Bush who loved him unconditionally. He is also survived by his mother, Kimberly Bush; father, George Bush Jr.; brother, George Bush III; sisters, Brittany Stanley (Adam) and Miranda Bush; nieces, Brooklyn Stanley, and Addisyn Bush; nephews, Dakota Stanley, and Remington Bush; mother-in-law, Lori Giles; father-in-law, James Giles; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends. Shane is preceded in death by his grandfather, Clifford Lee Moore and grandmother, Zella June Moore.
Shane's memory will live on through all the people that knew and loved him.
Services will be held at Sharon Church of God on Monday, January 2, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service at the church on Monday. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com