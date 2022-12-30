Thank you for Reading.

Shane M. Bush
SHANE M. BUSH, 26, of Cabin Creek, WV passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2022. Shane was born August 21, 1996, to George and Kimberly Bush.

He graduated from Riverside High School in 2015 and worked as a coal miner at Speed Mining, Inc. in Dawes. Shane was the life of the party and had a smile that would light up the entire room. He had a very outgoing personality and never met a stranger. His hard work never went unnoticed. He provided endlessly for him and his wife. Shane loved his wife, family, and friends wholeheartedly. He also shared a love for hunting and being in the woods with his Uncle Bill Lee.

