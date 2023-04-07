SHANNON ALEXANDER WATKINS was born in Atlanta, GA on November 15, 1985. He was the son of Tammy Watkins and Cedric Calloway. Shannon was educated in the Dekalb County, GA school system.
Shannon accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Word Alive Christian Center Atlanta, GA lead by his Uncle H E Franklin.
Shannon was a hardworking individual who never met a stranger. Shannon was gainfully employed at Griffin Towing, Atlanta, GA. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Shannon departed this earth on March 30, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Cedric Bernard Calloway; Maternal great grandparents Emanuel and Frances Watkins; Paternal great grandparents Franklin and Mitty Hales; Grandfather, Franklin Hale.
Shannon is survived by his two sons, Matthew Watkins and Cedric Watkins, both of Atlanta, GA; His mother, Tammy Watkins of Stockbridge, GA. Sisters Ashley Watkins of Morgantown WV; Jacobi Calloway of Atlanta GA; brother Demetrius Calloway of Chicago IL; Maternal grandmother, Gloria Peake of Page, WV; Paternal grandmother, Georgia Burrell of Augusta GA; Paternal grandfather Russell H Calloway, Sr of MN; Uncles Mark (Penny) Peake and Daryl (Kendra) Peake of Charlotte NC; Russell Calloway, Jr. of Chicago IL; Aunts, Dr. Sharon (Glenn) Watkins-Walker of Morgantown, WV; Cassandra Mwakasege of Augusta, GA; Special cousins-Dewayne, Demetrius, and Mathew Franklin of Decatur, GA and a host of relatives and friends too many to name.
Service will be held at Noon on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Brookside Ministries in Mount Carbon with Bishop Howard E. Franklin officiating. Burial will follow at Meadow Haven Memorial Park in Ingram Branch. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m., until the time of service at the church on Saturday.