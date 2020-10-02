SHANNON MARIE PROFITT, 45, of Kenna passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at CAMC General following an extended illness. She was born April 25, 1975 at Charleston, a daughter of Stewart Kennedy and the late Delsie Kennedy. Shannon will be remembered as a loving wife and mother who loved supporting her kids by going to all their activities from cheer competitions to basketball games. In her free time, she enjoyed crafts as well as shopping trips with friends and occasionally bringing her husband when her friends could not go. She was also a member of the Goshen Baptist Church at Kenna.
She is survived by her husband of 16 years Michael Profitt; children Ashlyne and Kaeden Profitt; Brothers Chris Kennedy (Carrie) and Mark Kennedy; sister Jennifer McIntyre; father Stewart Kennedy (Sally). She is also survived by several nieces and nephews
A funeral service to celebrate Shannon's life will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, October 4, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Alan Owens officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m., until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Goshen Cemetery, Kenna.
In accordance with the guidelines set by the Governor, masks will be required to attend the services. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and doctors at CAMC General, as well as the NSICU and 4 South team. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com