SHANNON RAY MARKLE, 62, of Gassaway, WV passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at his home after a long and brave battle with cancer. Shannon was a warrior. He fought cancer with profound dignity and courage and was inspirational to aIl.
He was born August 10, 1959, in Webster Springs, to the late, Stanton and Kathleen Markle. ln addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alva and Iva Cogar, John and Olive Markle, and brothers, Larry Joe Markle, Danny Lee Markle, and Tom Dillon.
Shannon was a great man and made a positive impact on many lives as a mentor, boss, and friend. He was a very well respected Administrator of the Central Regional Jail from which he retired after 26 years. Shannon was a Christian and loved the Lord. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Shannon and his brothers made several hunting trips out West. He loved getting in a tree stand or on the lake with his little hunting and fishing 'buddy' Riley. He graduated from Webster County High School and was a star athlete lettering in 3 sports and was named Mr. Highlander his senior year.
He will be forever remembered by his wife, Jennifer Markle; sons, Jason, Travis, Riley, and Jamie Markle and daughter, Amber Gardner. Also his brother John Markle (Tammy), sister, Debby Moore (Bryan), and grandchildren, Adam, Issaak, Halie, TJ, Remari and Jax'n Markle, Rayanna Bragg, and Tyler, Caleb, and Ethan Shafer. He is also survived by several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, June 9, at Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton, WV with Rev. Doug Smailes and Rev. Rick Hart officiating. Friends may call noon till 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
