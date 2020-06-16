SHANNON THORNTON, 49, of Hurricane, formerly of Sissonville, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
She was born on August 5, 1970 in Charleston to Denny and Bonnie Barnhart.
Shannon was born and raised in Sissonville and later moved to Hurricane, but never lost her love of Sissonville. She was employed at HealthSmart in Charleston for the last 30 years. She was a very talented artist and craftsman.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Barnhart; uncle, Carl Barnhart; her maternal grandparents, Floyd and Juanita Harrison; and her paternal grandfather, Glow Barnhart.
She is survived by her daughter, Erika Thornton (Abel Estrada) of Winter Park, FL; father, Denny Barnhart of Charleston; grandmother Janice Barnhart of Sissonville; uncle, Donald Barnhart (Helen) of Sissonville; aunt, Jeanne Barnhart of Sissonville; former husband, Todd Thornton of Scott Depot; former father and mother-in-law, Ray and Bev Thornton of Scott Depot; her many loved pets; and several other family members.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor David Keeney officiating.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.