SHARLA FAY WAUGH POMEROY, 42, entered heaven's gate on August 27, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father Shay Waugh, grandparents Carlos and Renee Hamilton, Estel and Bernice Waugh.
Leaving behind, mother Carla Hamilton Waugh, brother Steven Waugh, nephews Logan and Mason Waugh and Jacob Saul, niece Haylee Saul.
Graveside service will be Friday, 11 a.m. September 4th at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Due to the COVID 19 epidemic face coverings are required and social distancing is to be observed. Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Pomeroy family.