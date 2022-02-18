Sharon A. Rhyne Feb 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SHARON ANN RHYNE, 68, of South Charleston, passed away on February 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, for further details, contact husband, William or daughter, Christy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sharon Ann Rhyne William Charleston Home Celebration Husband Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Barbara A. Rhodes Elma L. Hornish Kay Harris Charles W. "Charlie" Hudson Janice Montgomery Neal Blank Paul Ancion Blank Charles Edward "Pete" Arms Blank Martha Ann Wileman Shellie C. Gillispie Blank Bernard H. Erskine Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 18, 2022 Daily Mail WV Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses