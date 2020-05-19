SHARON ANN KINCAID, 70, of Point Pleasant, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, WV. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. A graveside service and burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the recommendations of the CDC, social distancing and recommended face mask guidelines will be followed.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Beckwith, Linda - 1:30 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Eckenrode, Betty - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Green, Lonnie A., Jr. - 2 p.m., Big Run Cemetery, Diana.
Richards, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Ward Cemetery, Ward.
Wilson, Deborah - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Wiseman, Ruby - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.