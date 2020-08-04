SHARON ANN (MILLER) MITCHELL, 67 of Danville, WV went to be with the Lord and Savior on August 2, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
She was born on November 23, 1952 to the late Sanford and Betty Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth and her brother Arvel Miller.
Sharon was a member of Cox's Fork Freewill Baptist, loved bird watching, traveling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her two sons; Guy (Ladonna) Mitchell and Bobby (Michelle) Mitchell, her brother; Carles (Rose Ann) Miller, sister in law; Donna Miller, brother; David (Sharon) Miller, brother; Tony (Patty) Miller, sister: Linda (late Charles) Lovejoy, sister; Brenda (Stevie) Berry, granddaughter; Latasha Mitchell, grandson Dustin Mitchell, Grandson; Zack (Casey) Green, grandson; Jordan (Shae) Mitchell, grandson; Bubba Mitchell and grandson; Cameron Mitchell, and three precious great granddaughters; Karoline Green, McKenna Preston and Lily Green.
The family would like to thank the staff of CAMC Memorial and Hospice Care.
Funeral service is 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 5, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, with Harley Egnor and Calvin Jackson officiating.
Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery, Mud River, WV.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
