SHARON ANNE (CARDER) UNGER of Tiffin Ohio, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 7th. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia on April 6, 1942. The daughter of Faye Kathryn (Pauline) and Gordon Russell Carder, she was a graduate from Nitro High School, Class of 1960. After her graduation, she worked several years at The Charleston National Bank. After her marriage, she moved to Tiffin, Ohio. She worked in the banking industry in Tiffin, from which she retired after 37 years of service.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John M. Unger, sister, Paddy Sue (Carder) Gay (John) of Huntington, West Virginia, sister Shirley (Carder) Cunningham, of Charleston West Virginia. She was a "Second Mom" to many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas A. Carder, Sr. of Foley, Alabama, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. In addition to needlework and quilting she also enjoyed reading, traveling (especially in the southwest U.S.) and working in her flower beds.
A private family funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Allen Eiry Senior Center, the Humane Society of Seneca County, or the Tiffin/Seneca Public Library. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home in Tiffin is assisting the Unger family.