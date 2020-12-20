Sharon Carden

SHARON JEANNE CARDEN (HUNT)
Sharon was born on April 28, 1943 at the Queen of Angels Hospital in Los Angeles, California. Her Daddy said it meant she was his "Angel". She was the second born of twins. Her brother, Keith, always said he was her "Big" brother until they turned 40. Then he said they were the same age.
Sharon Began her military service at the age of 19. She served in the Navy, the Army and the Army National Guard. She was a outstanding recruiter for both the Navy and the Army. She formally retired at the age of 60.
On July 23, 1995, Sharon married Eddie Carden, the love of her life. For 26 years the two of them laughed and loved much. They truly loved each other unconditionally. Eddie says he will miss her terribly for she was the light of his life.
Sharon died peacefully on December 16, 2020 at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, "West by God" Virginia. She will be missed by a network of friends and family.
