Sharon (Coen) McCroskey Lowe

SHARON SUE (COEN) McCROSKEY LOWE, 76, of Spencer, went to be with the Lord April 25, 2020, at Charleston Area Medical Center's Memorial Division. Per her request, the body was cremated. Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. There will be no visitation or service at the funeral home.
Funerals for Sunday, May 3, 2020
Weaver, Sharon - 1 p.m., procession to leave Handley Funeral Home, Danville.