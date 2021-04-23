SHARON CRAFT SPURLOCK, 70, of Johnstown, PA, formerly of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on April 20, 2021. Preceding her in death was the love of her life and her husband of 50 years, George R. Spurlock; parents, Herbert Hoover Craft Sr. and Virginia Pauline Craft; brothers, Herbert and Timothy Craft; sister, Lanita Townsend; many other close family members.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Christy (Kenny) of Johnstown, PA; seven grandchildren; Derik Harding, Sarah Reynolds, Caleb Orie, Brian Lanham, Natalie Spurlock, Vivian Spurlock all of Johnstown, PA, Garrett Givens of St. Albans, WV; three great-grandchildren, Jasmyne and Navaeh Reynolds and Soleiah Orie-Sigworth all of Johnstown, PA.
Sharon worked for WV Division of Corrections for over 20 years, originally starting her career as a correctional officer at Huttonsville State Prison. There she was one of the first female correctional officers to be hired. She was the first to run her own outdoor inmate crew who named themselves the "Powder Puff Crew" after the powder makeup Sharon had with her each day. This earned Sharon a large article in the Charleston Sunday Gazette. She retired from what was formerly known as Charleston Work Release Center as an In House Parole Officer and Correction Counselor. She loved her work and took great pride in all she did.
Sharon was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Christy shares that she was her best friend. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
A special thank you to Catherine Concannon, Ashley Ettin, and Stacey Severns who have been with us through this incredibly difficult time. Your love and care have been so appreciated. You are all like family to us.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, South Charleston with the Rev. Jack Tucker officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
