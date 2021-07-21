Sharon E. Rose Bowman

SHARON ELIZABETH ROSE COLEMAN BOWMAN, 78, of Charleston, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 with her loving family by her side.
She was born on February 13, 1943 in Charleston, the daughter of Thelma Canterbury and step-daughter of Frank Canterbury.
Sharon was "Maw Maw Bowmie" to every child that knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jeanie and Joyce; brother, Johnny Dale; daughter, Carla; and grandson, Jason.
Sharon is survived by her daughters, Trina Slater (Buddy) of St. Albans and Tammy Stewart (Roger) of Charleston; sons, Bobby Coleman (Buzzy) of St. Albans and Jeff Bowman of Dunbar; brother, Larry Canterbury of Sissonville; sister, Pat Landers of Sissonville; along with 11 grandkids and 21 great-grandkids.
A service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, July 22, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Fred Christian officiating. Burial will follow in Walker Cemetery, Sissonvile.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.