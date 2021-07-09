SHARON E. SMITHSON PEAY, 81, Charleston, passed away on July 7, 2021.
Born on September 29, 1939 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Helen Suella Wiend Middleton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Bill, Jack, Bob and Gary Middleton, Teresa Tyler, Kathleen Stout and Betty Walker. Sharon was a member of the Charleston Moose Club and enjoyed music and dancing.
She will be fondly remembered for cleaning her beautiful home to the sounds of Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton by her loving children.
She was a loving mother to her dutiful son, Dale (Darlene) Smithson of Carolina Beach, NC, and caring daughter, Beth (Steve) Henson of Charleston. She was a loving grandmother to her grandsons, Brandon (Ashley) Smithson of Texas, Bryce Smithson (Jamie Hobbs) of Wilmington, NC, Matthew (Rebecca Hunter) Henson of Charleston, and Myles Henson of Charleston. Sharon adored her sweet great-grandchildren, Charlee and Tatum Smithson of Texas and Brody Henson of Charleston. Loving sister of Ted Middleton of St. Albans, and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Sharon's caregiver, Sherry Surface and Scott Casdorph of Hospice.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral home in Charleston with Pastor Aaron Finney, officiating. Visitation will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice.
