SHARON ELAINE BAILES, 73, of Leon went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a Christian and a member of Oma Chapel Church in Grimms Landing. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandma, and friend.
Born June 2, 1949 in South Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Minnie Stover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sibling, Joyce Parsons, Kelly Stover, Nelson Stover, and Kenny Stover; infant siblings, Herbert Wesley Stover and Luella Stover; grandson, Owen Michael Grady; brother in laws, James Davis and Arthur Parsons.
Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, Carl E. "Mick" Bailes; children, Teresa (Johnny) Bonecutter, DeeDee (Michael) Grady, David (Heather) Bailes, Angie (Mark) Adkins; siblings, Margaret Davis, Gary Stover, Freda Higginbotham, Karen Robinson, Sammy Stover, Mike (Patty) Stover; sister-in-law, Sue Stover. Sharon is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a host of friends and neighbors.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday September 29, 2022 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Craig Cemetery, Grimms Landing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
