Sharon Elaine Bailes
SHARON ELAINE BAILES, 73, of Leon went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a Christian and a member of Oma Chapel Church in Grimms Landing. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandma, and friend.

Born June 2, 1949 in South Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Minnie Stover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sibling, Joyce Parsons, Kelly Stover, Nelson Stover, and Kenny Stover; infant siblings, Herbert Wesley Stover and Luella Stover; grandson, Owen Michael Grady; brother in laws, James Davis and Arthur Parsons.

