Heaven's gates opened to welcome a beautiful soul... SHARON GAYE GRANT WHITE, 79, of Bim went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Sharon was preceded in death by her first husband Thomas Grant, husband of 43 years Harry James White; her parents Pete and Gaye Ritchie; brothers Jim, Billy and Roger Ritchie; sisters Shirley Bratton, Sandy Howell and Frances Browning-Hopper; and son Steven James White.

