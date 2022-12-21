Heaven's gates opened to welcome a beautiful soul... SHARON GAYE GRANT WHITE, 79, of Bim went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 19, 2022.
Sharon was preceded in death by her first husband Thomas Grant, husband of 43 years Harry James White; her parents Pete and Gaye Ritchie; brothers Jim, Billy and Roger Ritchie; sisters Shirley Bratton, Sandy Howell and Frances Browning-Hopper; and son Steven James White.
Sharon was a lifelong member of the Bim FWB Church and member of the Bim FWB Ladies Aide. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and baking. She loved to feed everyone. Although Sharon's journey through life here is done, the impacts of her generous heart, kind soul, and infectious personality will remain with all of those that knew her.
Sharon is survived by sons, Scott Grant of South Carolina, David (Amy) White and Mark (Leslie) White all of Bim, WV; daughter-in-law Carla White of Wharton, WV; grandchildren Chelsea (Nate) Knittle of Louisiana, Kiley Grant (Franklin) of Witcher, WV, Brianna (John) Dempsey of Danville, WV, Stevie White of Bim, WV, Brayden White of Bim, WV, Shayla (Colton) Vint of Wharton, WV, Michaela (Logan) Kimbler of Danville, WV, and Kensley and Mylee White of Bim, WV; great grandchildren Max and Tucker Knittle, Luna Johnson, Sofia Blair, Lydia, Braxton and Cole Dempsey, Landon Kelly, Amelia Vint, Reese and Mia Kimbler; brothers Joe (Laney) Ritchie of Wharton, WV and Paul (Viola) Ritchie of Peterstown, WV; brother-in-law Billy White of Bim, WV; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and church family, and countless friends and neighbors.
Sharon's family want to thank AMFM, the staff at Wyoming Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care provided, Handley Funeral Home staff, and family, friends and neighbors for the love and support you've shown.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, December 21 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV. Burial will follow in Family Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time on Thursday.