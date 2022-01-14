SHARON GAYE (HARPER) MILES 75, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday January 11, 2022.
Born August 26, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Monroe and Bessie (Nicholas) Harper and Gladys (McCallister) Harper. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Pauline Halstead and Karen Lovejoy; and brothers, Gary Harper and Joe Harper.
Sharon made many friends while working at State Farm Insurance, Bank of St. Albans, One Valley Bank, retiring from BB&T and then returned to work and finish her career at City National Bank. She loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends, and she was always ready to lend a hand, or just sit with and comfort, anyone who needed it.
She is survived by her husband Dennis Miles; daughter Rae Lynn (Todd) Burdette-Cook; son Dennis "Chip" (Tammy) Miles II, all of St. Albans; sisters Helen Sue Armstrong of Hurricane, Donetta Johnson and Gloria Jean Norville, both of St. Albans; grandchildren Dillon (Britany) Burdette, Corey (Julie) Burdette and Madison (Nick) Burdette, all of Parkersburg, Courtney (Sage) Miles of Maryland, Dakota (Becka) Miles of Cowen, Tennessee, Lilly Miles of Buffalo, Cassidy (Jake) Letart and Laney Letart, both of St. Albans; six great grandchildren; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
The family has requested that if you attend the services for Sharon you are ask to wear a mask.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, Saint Albans with Rev. Dennis Wyer officiating. Interment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.