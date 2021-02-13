On Wednesday February 3, 2021 SHARON HALSTEAD, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away at the age of 66.
Sharon was born on September 16, 1954 in Tacoma, Washington to John Lee Whitt and Barbara Higgs. In 1991 she married the love of her life, Mark Halstead.
Sharon loved spending time with her family above all else and in addition to that she loved painting and baking. She was the most kind- and good-hearted person anyone could know.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father John Lee Whitt, mother Barbara Higgs, and sister Joann Hodge.
She is survived by her devoted husband Mark Halstead, loving daughter Nancy (Scott) Sydenstricker, adoring granddaughters Emmalee Broyles and Alexandra Phillips, and brothers John (Kathie) Whitt, Alan (Tara) Whitt, and sister Sandy (Daryl) Shue as well as many nieces and nephews.
No services will be held however the family will gather to celebrate Sharon's life in the coming months.