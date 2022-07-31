SHARON JANE (SPRADLING) DAUGHERTY, a 44 year resident of Belle who moved to Evan's, WV in Jackson County in 2005 received her heavenly reward on July 29th following a 2 year long illness and battle with dementia. She was 80 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents Anthony A. and Maxine (Turner) Spradling, brother Robert (Bob) Spradling and grandson, Andrew Scott Daugherty.
Sharon was a Professional Housewife, Mother and Grandmother. Some would call her a "stay-at-home mom" however, Sharon attended every imaginable event her children and grandchildren were involved in and was rarely at home. She was, seemingly, omnipotent.
She was "Queenie" to her surviving husband of 63 years Raymond C. Daugherty, "Mom" to her children Jana (Keith) Skiles of Belle, Beth (Jim) Cook of Belle, Tony (Kate) Daugherty of Peculiar, Missouri and Larry DeWayne (Lori) Daugherty of Belle, and she was "Gammy" to 15 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchild, along with all their friends. "Gammy" was the title she loved and cherished the most.
Perhaps the most appropriate tribute to "Gam's" legacy is a mosaic of words from some of her dearly beloved grandchildren. "Her memory and zest for life will be shown through our family for generations to come. You will recognize her through us". "The world stopped for Gam when any of her grand babies were involved." "I can still find you in a bowl of popcorn, seeded with M&M's". "I grew up halfway across the country from her, but she never felt far away--the ripple of her life will be felt for years to come". "I will cherish every story you told...and told again. This world will never be the same without you". "There isn't a single memory from my childhood that Gam isn't in. She was not only my Gam, but my friend". "You're truly one of a kind and you, every piece of you that will live on in this wonderful, beautiful, extraordinary family that you started, will be missed". "We will cherish you beyond our grief".
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Belle Church of the Nazarene 304 East 9th Street Belle, WV with the Rev. David Clark officiating. Interment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV. Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m., prior to the service on Tuesday.
Special thanks to the staffs at both Putnam Genesis and St. Mary's hospital for their excellent care.