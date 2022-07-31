Thank you for Reading.

Sharon Jane Spradling Daugherty
SYSTEM

SHARON JANE (SPRADLING) DAUGHERTY, a 44 year resident of Belle who moved to Evan's, WV in Jackson County in 2005 received her heavenly reward on July 29th following a 2 year long illness and battle with dementia. She was 80 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents Anthony A. and Maxine (Turner) Spradling, brother Robert (Bob) Spradling and grandson, Andrew Scott Daugherty.

Tags

Recommended for you