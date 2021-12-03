SHARON JEAN THOMAS, 74, of Nitro went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday November 30, 2021.
Sharon was a lifelong resident of Nitro, a 1965 graduate of Nitro High School, was a former employee of American Viscose, Shelby Steel, Volkswagen, South Charleston Stamping and Manufacturing and she finished her working career at Benefit Assistance Corp. Sharon had attended Maranatha Fellowship in St. Albans for many years. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, and aunt who loved her family dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Beulah Howard, her loving husband of 49 years Homer Thomas, Jr., and sister Bobbie Howard.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter Missy Harris, granddaughter Whitni Hawley (Brenya), grandson Hunter Hawley (Carissa), great-granddaughter Braeya Beverly, great-grandsons Kingston Beverly, Terrion Beverly, and Laker Hawley whom she loved as only a grandma and great-grandma could. She is also survived by two brothers Charlie Howard and his sons Conner and Spencer, and Bill Howard (Debbie) and their children Megan and Adam. Sharon also leaves behind her three best friends, her Pomeranians, Bella, Zoey, and Mia.
A Celebration of Life service for Sharon will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 3:30 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the funeral home.