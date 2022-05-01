SHARON JEAN WARD, 74, of Scott Depot, WV went to be with the Lord on April 27th, 2022. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV after a short illness. She bravely fought the illness that plagued her. Sadly though, her poor body was too weak to keep up with her will to live.
Sharon was born on October 17, 1947, in Charleston, WV and graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 1965. On August 19, 1968, she married her husband, Samuel Ward. They were married for 38 years until her husband passed in 2007. They raised two daughters together, Debra and Nicole. She proudly served over 35 years working for the State of West Virginia, as an Administrative Assistant-predominantly for the Office of Chief Medical Examiner's Office. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, caretaker (to both her mother and mother-in law), and a loving dog mom to many sweet and cherished dogs over the years. After the passing of her mother and husband, she found great joy in adopting and caring for many dogs and enjoyed absolutely every minute of it. She enjoyed reading romance novels and had accumulated quite the inventory of books and kept very meticulous records of each one. She also loved passing time watching old western movies and tv shows and listening to music. Her favorite types of music were golden oldies, classical country, and Elvis. She was blessed with an extremely kind and generous spirit and would do absolutely anything to help those that she loved.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father Delbert Hammack, mother Emma Ruth Hammack, sister Judith Rich, and husband Samuel. She is survived by daughters Debra Ward (partner Craig Keefer) of Raleigh, NC, and Nicole Russell (Matt) of Charleston, WV, brother Larry Hammack (Beverly), loving cousin Rhonda McClanahan (who was like a sister & best friend to her), nephew Joel Rich (Cheryl), nephew Chris Hammack (Sandy), niece Cynthia Parsons (Jonathon) and their two children. In addition, Sharon was also survived by much loved nieces and nephew (from her husband's side) Robbie Goolsby (John), Randi Bridges and Sean Dalton (Vicky) of Hendersonville, NC.
A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Mike Harper, will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home in Cross Lanes, WV at 3 pm. Friends and family may gather at 2 p.m. for a time of visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association in Charleston, WV in Sharon's name.
The family would also like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nursing staff at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston for their devoted care and compassion to both her and the family.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com