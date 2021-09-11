SHARON JUNE TUCKER CHAMBERS passed away on September 8, 2021after a short illness.
Sharon was born on September 12, 1942 in the coal mining town of Hugheston, WV. She was the middle child born to Ruby McKnight and Woodrow Willson (Mutt) Tucker. Her siblings were; Dan Wilson Patricia Ann Hubert Nathan, Billy Wayne, Betsy Ross, Mary Jane Tucker.
The Tucker family moved to Dunbar in 1961 where Sharon resided until her passing. She married William Franklin Chambers in 1963 and they had three children; Franklin Scott, Cherie Dawn and Kennon Tucker Chambers. Sharon and Frank celebrated 50 years of marriage in November 2013.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Frank in 2014 and her daughter Cherie Dawn Cowder in 2020. Also preceding her were her sister Patsy and her brother Billy.
She leaves behind her beloved children Scott and his wife Dee Dee and Kennon and his wife Meredith. In addition she is survived by her wonderful grandchildren Ryan Franklin Chambers and his wife Katie, Alison McKenzie Chambers, Aria Sharon Cowder, Julie Rose Chambers, and William Kennon Chambers. The newest additions to her family were her great-grandchildren, Ryan and Katie's daughters, Josie Rae and Annie Jean; who was born just last week. She loved spending time with Josie and was just introduced to Annie through pictures. Her surviving siblings are, Dan, Nathan, Betsy Ross and Mary Jane; along with several nieces and nephews. Sharon was also blessed with a number of close friends, including her best friend of over 60 years, Judy Smith.
She was a past member of Dunbar First Baptist Church and a devoted current member of Cross Lanes Baptist Church. Sharon loved God and served Him her entire adult life.
After graduating from Cedar Grove High School, Sharon worked for the State of West Virginia and State Farm Insurance for many years. She also spent several years at home as mother and homemaker. Her family will miss her greatly.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, September 13 at Cross Lanes Baptist Church, with Pastor Seth Polk officiation. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the Cross Lanes Baptist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.