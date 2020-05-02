SHARON JUNE WEAVER, 73, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.
Sharon was born to Violette Lewis Greene and Lawrence Greene on June 18, 1946. She married her high school sweetheart, Roger Weaver, on June 2, 1966. They owned and operated Weaver Auto Supply Inc. for 30 years. Prior to that, she was employed with Boone National Bank for 10 years. Being a wife, mother, and a homemaker gave her great joy. She was a lifelong member of the Madison Church of Christ.
Sharon was preceded in death by husband Roger Weaver of 52 years, and her parents, Violette and Lawrence Greene.
Sharon is survived by daughter Amber Panetta (Brian Panetta) of Port Matilda, Pa., daughter Alison Weaver of Madison, sister Glenna Greene Chambers (Jackie Chambers) of Covington, Va., sister Marion Greene Kinder of Charleston, grandchildren Kati, Josie, and Vincent Panetta of Port Matilda, Pa., and Hunter Weaver of Madison.
A limb has fallen from the family tree that says grieve not for me. Remember the best of times, the laughter, the song and the good life I lived while I was strong.
A private family service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, with John Steele and John Duty officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison.
Family members and friends are welcome to observe the rules of social distancing and join the funeral procession to the cemetery in their vehicles.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.