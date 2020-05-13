SHARON KAY NEWHOUSE, 72, of Elkview, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Thelma Myers; sisters, Deloris Myers, Arvilla Myers, Kathleen Kizmore; brothers, Eugene Myers and Richard Myers.
She is survived by her sons, Gerald E. Newhouse and Darrell D. Newhouse, along with brothers Charles Myers and Donald Myers; and grandchildren, Devon Newhouse, Austin Newhouse, and Jazmine Newhouse.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.