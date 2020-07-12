SHARON KAY NICHOLS, 69, of Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Hubert and Lucy Thaxton, and was born on November 19, 1950.
She was the youngest of six children who grew up on Wolf Pen Drive with her brothers and sisters, Hubert Junior Thaxton, Jesse Brown Thaxton, Mildred Katherin Dixon, Daniel Paul Thaxton and Frederick Parin Thaxton.
Above all, Sharon was a devoted mother and will be dearly missed by her daughters, Tamra Wells (David), Nicole Truman (Rodney), Stephanie Price (Richard). She was the proud grandmother of Andrew Wells, Grant Wells, Isabel Truman, Maxwell Truman, Tripp Price and Cora Price. Sharon was blessed with many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly and had a special bond with her oldest niece, Benita Martz, who was more like a sister.
After marrying her high school sweetheart, John Johnson, Sharon spent ten years raising her daughters before starting her business career in Charleston. She quickly rose to top management at WV Public Employees Federal Credit Union due to her dedication and diligent work ethic. Simultaneously, she helped organize the UPS Teamsters Federal Credit Union, Local 175, and served as a Board Member and first Treasurer for this cohesive group. Sharon enjoyed helping the community by bringing like-minded people together to share their wealth with those in need. Many found Sharon to be a pleasure to work with because she could create a positive and safe working environment that allowed employee to thrive.
Sharon was a self-starter, leader and volunteer in her community. She dedicated herself to supporting her daughter's successes in academics and sports, and found no bigger enjoyment than cheering on her grandchildren later in life. Over the last two decades, Sharon could be seen on many bleachers in the Kanawha Valley supporting band events, twirling competitions, dance recitals, cheerleading, football, basketball, baseball and soccer which resulted in many lasting friendships.
Sharon was driven by her faith and had a strong relationship with God. She enjoyed devoting her time toward helping children strengthen their relationship with Jesus Christ by serving as an Awana leader for many years.
Sharon left a lasting impression and positive impact on so many people in her life. A huge heart and gentle hand described her so very well. She was adored by her family and she leaves a legacy of kindness and compassion because of the wonderful person that she was and the love that she shared so easily and openly with others.
If you would like to join the family in celebrating Sharon's life, a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 13, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Rodger Vannoy officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville, WV.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.