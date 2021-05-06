Thank you for Reading.

SHARON KAY ROBINSON, 69, of Chapmanville, WV, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill. Visitation will be held Monday, May 10, 2021, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Funeral Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

