SHARON KAYE ABSHIRE MYNES, 73, of Tornado, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, after suffering a Cardiac arrest.
Sharon was born on November 14, 1947 to Quincy and Louise Abshire. She was born and raised in Ashford and attended Sherman High School where she would meet the love of her life.
Sharon lived the last 49 years of her life in Tornado, where she was a dear friend to many in her community. She was known as "Maw maw" to many of the neighborhood children and a second mother to several through the years.
She retired from Kmart after several years of service and later went on to work at Durans Grocery.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Charlotte, Bobbie Lou, Debbie and Sandra; grandchildren, Sandra Mynes, JoJo Mynes, and TJ Fisher.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years Larry Mynes; children, Jerry Mynes (Pam), Traci Mynes (Leland Brown), Tony Mynes (Paula), Elizabeth Rapp (John) and Charlotte Mynes (Dave Ford); grandchildren, Chasity Taylor, Jessica Fields, Tiffany Wayne, Anthony Mynes, Alex Morgan, Marissa Mynes, Gavin Mynes, Benjamin Rapp and William Rapp; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Kim Smith and Wanda Holstein; and brothers, Jackie Abshire and Randy Abshire.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Tornado Apostolic Church, 1100 Gore Addition Road, Tornado, WV 25202, with Pastor Wilson Hudson officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.