SHARON LOUISE (KNAPP) VICKERS, 76, of New Haven, passed away July 14, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes, New Haven, Mason, Evans and Ravenswood, W.Va.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.