SHARON LEE GARRETT PARSONS 79 of Charleston, passed away after a brief illness on November 24, 2021, at HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Sharon was born in Charleston in 1941 to the late Denzel ("D.R.") and Cybel Cavender Garrett. Sharon attended Kanawha County's Technical High School and Marshall College (now Marshall University). Sharon married Howard Keith Parsons in 1963. Together they had one daughter, Amy, whom she enthusiastically supported in Girl Scouts and other extracurricular activities. Sharon was a skilled pianist, frequently filling the family home with classical piano music, and enjoyed playing tennis and competing in local tournaments, several of which she joyfully won. For many years in the '70s and early '80s, Sharon put her statuesque beauty to work by modeling for Frankberger's, Embees, and other Charleston-area businesses.
Throughout her well-lived life, Sharon demonstrated her devotion as a wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend . . . her joyful smile, sparkling eyes, and vivacious spirit will be forever missed by all those she touched in this world.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Howard Keith Parsons; her daughter, Amy Parsons of Rockville, MD (Joe Imhof); her sister Rosemary Lescalet (Duane) of Wheeling; and several nieces and nephews.
A public viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. (with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m.) on Thursday, December 9, 2021, and the funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, both at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home in Malden, with Msgr. P. Edward Sadie officiating. Entombment will be held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.
The family asks that attendees please follow standard COVID safety protocols, including masks, at the viewing and funeral service.