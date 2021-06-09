SHARON LEE TOLER HOLBROOK, 75, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. She was born in Logan, West Virginia to the late Chester A. Toler and Janice L. Harvey Toler. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Gregory L. Toler.
Sharon graduated from Oceana High School and attended Marshall University where she studied Business Education and Spanish.
She is survived by her loving husband Donald Winston Holbrook, three siblings Chester A. Toler, Jr., wife Jeanette, of Douglasville, Georgia, and their children, Pamela, Kimberly, David and families. Michael N. Toler, wife Lynn, of Mullins, and their daughter Jessica and family, and their sons, Jeremy and Jonah. Nancy Colleen Smith, husband Fred, of Daniels and Winter Haven, Florida. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Diana Toler, and her daughters, Robin and Sarah; brothers-in-law Thomas Holbrook, his daughter Beth Ann Holbrook, and Patrick Holbrook, his wife Cheryl, all residing in Charleston.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Woodmere Memorial Park's Abbey of Remembrance in Huntington. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.